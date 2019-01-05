Head to Head Comparison: China Telecom (CHA) versus Telecom Argentina (TEO)

China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) and Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get China Telecom alerts:

China Telecom has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telecom Argentina has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares China Telecom and Telecom Argentina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Telecom N/A N/A N/A Telecom Argentina -9.90% -12.13% -6.22%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Telecom and Telecom Argentina’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Telecom $54.20 billion 0.75 $2.76 billion $3.40 14.84 Telecom Argentina $3.95 billion 0.75 $460.85 million $2.39 6.36

China Telecom has higher revenue and earnings than Telecom Argentina. Telecom Argentina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Telecom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of China Telecom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Telecom Argentina shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Telecom Argentina shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

China Telecom pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Telecom Argentina pays an annual dividend of $2.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.1%. China Telecom pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Telecom Argentina pays out 96.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. China Telecom has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Telecom Argentina has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Telecom Argentina is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for China Telecom and Telecom Argentina, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Telecom 2 3 1 0 1.83 Telecom Argentina 1 3 1 0 2.00

Telecom Argentina has a consensus target price of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 202.83%. Given Telecom Argentina’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Telecom Argentina is more favorable than China Telecom.

Summary

China Telecom beats Telecom Argentina on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Telecom Company Profile

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services. The company also provides Best Tone information services; and information technology-based integrated solutions, such as system integration, outsourcing, special advisory, information application, knowledge, and software development services. In addition, it offers managed data services that include digital data network, frame relay, and asynchronous transfer mode services for government agencies, large corporations, and institutions; and leased line services, as well as sells, repairs, and maintains customer-end equipment. Further, the company provides international telecommunications services, including lease of network equipment, international Internet access and transit, Internet data center, and mobile virtual network services in various countries, including the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, South America, and North America; and music production and related information, instant messenger, and e-commerce services, as well as sells telecommunications terminals and calling cards. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 122 million access lines in service; 134 million wireline broadband subscribers; and 250 million mobile subscribers. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Telecom Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of China Telecommunications Corporation.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fixed Services, Personal Mobile Services, and Núcleo Mobile Services. It offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; and data transmission and Internet services comprising broadband, Internet dedicated lines, private networks, national and international video streaming, transportation of radio and TV signals, and video conferencing services. The company also provides information and communication technology services, datacenter services, telecommunications consulting services, and value-added solutions; and other telephone services, which include call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment. In addition, it offers voice communication, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, mobile multimedia, short message service, online streaming, corporate e-mail, and social network access services, as well as sells mobile communication devices comprising handsets, modems mifi, and wingles. The company was formerly known as Cablevisión S.A. and changed its name to Telecom Argentina S.A. in January 2018. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for China Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.