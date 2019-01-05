Haydale Graphene Industries PLC (HAYD) Insider Raymond (Ray) John Gibbs Sells 64,000 Shares

Haydale Graphene Industries PLC (LON:HAYD) insider Raymond (Ray) John Gibbs sold 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42), for a total transaction of £20,480 ($26,760.75).

HAYD opened at GBX 30.25 ($0.40) on Friday. Haydale Graphene Industries PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 204.96 ($2.68).

Haydale Graphene Industries PLC, through its subsidiaries, sources, handles, functionalizes, and processes nanomaterials with a suite of prototyping and analytical equipment in the United kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers graphene based inks and coatings, such as barrier films and coatings; sensors and biosensors for medical applications; thermal coatings; heat dissipation; and coatings for EMI shielding or electrostatic discharge.

