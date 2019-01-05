Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Trading Down 5.8%

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) shares were down 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.84 and last traded at $13.94. Approximately 943,504 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 771,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HALO shares. ValuEngine raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 target price on Halozyme Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.72.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HALO. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

