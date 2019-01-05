Hailiang Education Group (HLG) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ HLG opened at $46.42 on Friday. Hailiang Education Group has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $88.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Hailiang Education Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hailiang Education Group by 28.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hailiang Education Group by 34.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after buying an additional 17,110 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Hailiang Education Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hailiang Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates six affiliated schools that include Hailiang Primary School, Hailiang Junior Middle School, Hailiang Senior Middle School, Hailiang High School of Art, Hailiang Experimental High School, and Hailiang Foreign Language School; and sixteen managed schools.

