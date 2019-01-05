H & R Block Inc (HRB) Receives $25.12 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.12.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th.

Shares of NYSE HRB traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.46. 2,959,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,494,667. H & R Block has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.10. H & R Block had a net margin of 17.90% and a negative return on equity of 1,624.01%. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that H & R Block will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of H & R Block during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of H & R Block by 103.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H & R Block during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H & R Block during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H & R Block during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

