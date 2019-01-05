GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (AVAL) Shares Up 5.6%

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) shares shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.45. 501,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 241,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVAL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $8.00 price target on shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $914.88 million for the quarter. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 9.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,418,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 792,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 145,207 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 515,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 180,994 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,525,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 451,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 80,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

