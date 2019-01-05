Greif, Inc. (GEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has been given an average rating of “Sell” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.65.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 target price on shares of Greif and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Greif in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Greif from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 21st. KeyCorp reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Greif alerts:

NYSE GEF opened at $37.74 on Friday. Greif has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $62.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Greif had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $987.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Greif will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 17th. Greif’s payout ratio is 49.86%.

In other Greif news, CEO Peter G. Watson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,204.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.67 per share, for a total transaction of $200,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,369.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,100 shares of company stock worth $661,962 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Greif by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,253,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,178,000 after purchasing an additional 50,538 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Greif by 4.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 645,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,624,000 after purchasing an additional 25,330 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Greif by 36.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 433,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,244,000 after purchasing an additional 116,519 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in shares of Greif by 27.3% in the third quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 410,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,031,000 after purchasing an additional 87,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the third quarter valued at about $17,584,000. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.