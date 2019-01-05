GreenSky Inc (GSKY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSKY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on GreenSky in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on GreenSky to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Sandler O’Neill raised GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded GreenSky from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 8th.

GSKY opened at $9.89 on Friday. GreenSky has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.01.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $113.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.28 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GreenSky will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dennis I. Kelly acquired 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $244,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of GreenSky by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,424,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,634,000 after acquiring an additional 773,774 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in GreenSky in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GreenSky by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,424,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,634,000 after buying an additional 773,774 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GreenSky by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 48,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in GreenSky by 636.0% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 622,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after buying an additional 537,532 shares during the last quarter. 35.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

