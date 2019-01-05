Granite Real Estate (GRP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Granite Real Estate (NYSE:GRP) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Granite Real Estate from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st.

Shares of Granite Real Estate stock remained flat at $$1.89 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,854. Granite Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.55.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

