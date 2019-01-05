Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.05 Billion

Brokerages expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) will announce sales of $4.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.06 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber posted sales of $4.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full year sales of $15.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.31 billion to $15.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.39 billion to $15.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 3.11%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

GT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus dropped their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $26.00 price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $21.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,027,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,049. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.34. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $18.78 and a 1 year high of $36.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,939,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,946 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 7,113,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 486.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,072,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,096,000 after purchasing an additional 889,967 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 4,635,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,418,000 after purchasing an additional 882,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 8,239,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,723,000 after purchasing an additional 659,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

