Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Varian Medical Systems (VAR) to “Buy”

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $129.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $107.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.38.

NYSE:VAR traded up $8.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,918,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,933. Varian Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $130.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $801.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gary E. Bischoping, Jr. sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $101,602.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total transaction of $90,734.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,230,008.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,196 shares of company stock valued at $698,978. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 48,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $908,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 359.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 9,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

