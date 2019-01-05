Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GMLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Golar LNG Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Golar LNG Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Golar LNG Partners from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Golar LNG Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Golar LNG Partners stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.43. 631,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,067. Golar LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $769.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.39. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $108.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.64 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 41,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 160,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $490,000. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 6, 2018, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

