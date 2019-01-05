GoHelpFund (HELP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11,531.00

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. GoHelpFund has a total market capitalization of $106,506.00 and approximately $11,531.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GoHelpFund has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GoHelpFund token can now be bought for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000873 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Stellarport.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GoHelpFund alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026196 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.02265922 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00158182 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00199393 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025984 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026002 BTC.

GoHelpFund Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 37,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,145,499 tokens. GoHelpFund’s official message board is blog.gohelpfund.com . The official website for GoHelpFund is gohelpfund.com . The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com

GoHelpFund Token Trading

GoHelpFund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Stellarport. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoHelpFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoHelpFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoHelpFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoHelpFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.