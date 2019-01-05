Gogo (GOGO) Trading 2.8% Higher

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO)’s share price traded up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.31 and last traded at $3.32. 33,421 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,620,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities set a $2.00 target price on Gogo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Gogo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

The company has a market cap of $261.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $217.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Gogo during the second quarter worth $109,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Gogo by 49.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 59,441 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Gogo by 57.1% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 684,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 248,789 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Gogo by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,715,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,336,000 after purchasing an additional 70,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Gogo during the third quarter worth $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

