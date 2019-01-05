GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Glaxo is facing persistent challenges like stiff competition, genericization and pricing pressure on key drugs in the Pharma segment are hurting sales. Particularly, pricing pressure and competitive dynamics are hurting sales of Glaxo’s respiratory products. Though Glaxo is benefiting from delays in launch of generic versions of its top-selling product, Advair, a generic, will eventually enter the market, which will further hurt sales. Several key products like Epzicom are facing generic competition putting significant pressure on top-line. Although buyout of Novartis’ stake and a new Consumer Healthcare JV with Pfizer will strengthen Glaxo’s competitive position, the segment faces competition from several other big players. Glaxo’s shares have underperformed the industry this year so far. However, Glaxo’s new products – including Trelegy Ellipta, Shingrix and Juluca – has shown encouraging performance.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $36.95 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.71.

GSK opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.95. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of $34.89 and a 1-year high of $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $94.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 164.99% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $9.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.486 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,081,274 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $766,495,000 after buying an additional 327,721 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,011,328 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,835,000 after purchasing an additional 187,205 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,135,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,131,000 after purchasing an additional 805,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 16.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,212,892 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,232,000 after purchasing an additional 597,367 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,526,790 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,501,000 after purchasing an additional 97,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

