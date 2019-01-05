Genworth Financial (GNW) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in a year. It has agreed to be acquired by China Oceanwide. This merger will firm up Genworth’s financial position in the mortgage and long-term care insurance markets. Also, the company will remain committed to its key financial priorities of strengthening the balance sheet as well as stabilizing and improving ratings over time, particularly in its U.S. Mortgage Insurance (MI) business. It deepens focus on streamlining and rationalizing its business to mainly ramp up operations plus boost financial and strategic flexibilities. However, a soft performance at Long term care insurance remains a woe.”

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Genworth Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.13.

Genworth Financial stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.79. 4,863,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,888,400. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Genworth Financial has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $4.93.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Genworth Financial will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 2,713.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 73,961 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 924,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,193,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,372,000 after purchasing an additional 189,439 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 524,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 51,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,733,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,800,000 after purchasing an additional 243,808 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

