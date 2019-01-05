GeneNews (GNWSF) versus Neogen (NEOG) Critical Review

GeneNews (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) and Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GeneNews and Neogen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeneNews $410,000.00 12.64 -$2.94 million N/A N/A Neogen $402.25 million 7.26 $63.14 million $1.21 46.36

Neogen has higher revenue and earnings than GeneNews.

Volatility and Risk

GeneNews has a beta of 4.59, suggesting that its share price is 359% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neogen has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.5% of Neogen shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Neogen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for GeneNews and Neogen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeneNews 0 0 0 0 N/A Neogen 0 3 0 0 2.00

Neogen has a consensus target price of $62.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.41%. Given Neogen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Neogen is more favorable than GeneNews.

Profitability

This table compares GeneNews and Neogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeneNews -2,524.26% N/A -151.10% Neogen 15.88% 11.45% 10.40%

Summary

Neogen beats GeneNews on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeneNews

GeneNews Limited focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology, the Sentinel Principle, identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood. The company's lead product is ColonSentry, a blood test to determine an individual's current risk for having colorectal cancer. GeneNews Limited was founded in 1998 and is based in Richmond Hill, Canada.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells. This segment offers its products primarily to food and feed, and grain processors and processors; meat and poultry processors, seafood processors, fruit and vegetable producers, and dairies; laboratories; and producers of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, veterinary vaccines, and nutraceutical products. The Animal Safety segment provides veterinary instruments, pharmaceuticals, vaccines, topical and diagnostic products, rodenticides, cleaners, disinfectants, insecticides, and genomics testing services for the animal safety market. This segment offers various products for researchers to detect biologically active substances. Its drug detection immunoassay test kits are used for the detection of abused and therapeutic drugs in farm and racing animals; detection of drug residues in meat and meat products; and human forensic toxicology drug screening applications. In addition, this segment's products are also used to maintain sanitary conditions and limit the potential hazards of bacteria, fungi, and viruses. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and retail chains. Neogen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lansing, Michigan.

