Gemphire Therapeutics (GEMP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company’s product candidate is gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Northville, Michigan. “

Get Gemphire Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Gemphire Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

Gemphire Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 52,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,800. Gemphire Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gemphire Therapeutics will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VHCP Management III LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gemphire Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,791,000. VHCP Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gemphire Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,058,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gemphire Therapeutics by 2,210.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 645,822 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gemphire Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gemphire Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

About Gemphire Therapeutics

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene, a novel, once-daily, oral therapy, for high risk cardiovascular patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy, and for those patients who present with NASH.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gemphire Therapeutics (GEMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gemphire Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemphire Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.