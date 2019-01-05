GCP Applied Technologies (GCP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

GCP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. CL King reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE:GCP traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.61. 713,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. GCP Applied Technologies has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.98.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. GCP Applied Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $296.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GCP Applied Technologies news, major shareholder Dalbergia Investments Llc bought 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $720,792.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 533,693 shares of company stock valued at $13,399,396. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCP. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,879,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 371,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 101,112 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 21,555 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management system under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

