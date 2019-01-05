GCI Liberty Inc (GLIBA) Position Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 442.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,371 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in GCI Liberty were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLIBA. FMR LLC grew its stake in GCI Liberty by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,241,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,062,000 after purchasing an additional 962,193 shares during the last quarter. Makaira Partners LLC grew its stake in GCI Liberty by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 2,330,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,038,000 after purchasing an additional 411,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GCI Liberty by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,093,000 after purchasing an additional 363,390 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Inc. grew its stake in GCI Liberty by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 157,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 91,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GCI Liberty by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,949,000 after purchasing an additional 73,114 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th.

Shares of GLIBA stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. GCI Liberty Inc has a 12-month low of $38.72 and a 12-month high of $55.47.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $210.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.00 million. GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 26.66% and a negative net margin of 67.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that GCI Liberty Inc will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also provides cable services; and online invitation and social event planning services, as well as engages in the online lending and real estate business.

