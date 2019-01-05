Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 2,346 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,688 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.4% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $401,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 868,340 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,256,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,411 shares in the last quarter. Lara May & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $540,000. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 98.0% during the first quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $905,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,788 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,403,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 16,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,632.23, for a total value of $27,689,149.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,884,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,757,711,091.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,566.69, for a total value of $2,704,106.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,842 shares of company stock worth $38,549,801 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,575.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $734.42 billion, a PE ratio of 346.24, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,210.00 and a 12 month high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. The business had revenue of $56.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 4.03%. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,543.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,089.50.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

