FY2018 EPS Estimates for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) Lowered by DA Davidson

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report issued on Wednesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the construction company will earn $7.83 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.05. DA Davidson currently has a “Hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $3.38 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $9.27 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

MLM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nomura started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $215.00 target price on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Stephens set a $204.00 target price on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.90.

NYSE MLM opened at $176.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $150.75 and a one year high of $241.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

In related news, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $273,798.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,683,628.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Koraleski acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $174.07 per share, for a total transaction of $174,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,080.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at about $181,000.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

