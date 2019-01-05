Future (FUTR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Future (LON:FUTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Numis Securities upped their target price on Future from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th.

Shares of FUTR opened at GBX 469 ($6.13) on Thursday. Future has a 12-month low of GBX 168 ($2.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 430 ($5.62).

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Maddick purchased 235,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.66) per share, with a total value of £1,201,600.80 ($1,570,104.27).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes consumer magazines and Websites in the areas of technology, games and entertainment, music, knowledge, creative and photography, and field sports and home interest in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. It provides technology under the TechRadar, T3, TheRadar, Gizmodo UK, Lifehacker UK, ITProPortal, Mobile Industry Awards, MacFormat, Maximum PC, Linux Format, and MacLife brands; games and entertainment under the GamesRadar+, PC Gamer, Kotaku UK, Golden Joysticks, Official PlayStation, SFX, Total Film, Official Xbox, GamesTM, and Edge brands; and creative and photography under the CreativeBloq, DigitalCameraWorld, The Photography Show, Generate conferences, Digital Camera, N-Photo, PhotoPlus, Digital Photographer, Computer Arts, Net, ImagineFX, and Photoshop Creative brands.

