FutCoin Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (FUTC)

FutCoin (CURRENCY:FUTC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. FutCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of FutCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FutCoin has traded 63.2% lower against the US dollar. One FutCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00023899 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00029323 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00004412 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00031019 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005454 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00010044 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00122886 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000022 BTC.

FutCoin Profile

FutCoin (CRYPTO:FUTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2015. FutCoin’s official Twitter account is @futcoin__ . FutCoin’s official website is fut-coin.com

Buying and Selling FutCoin

FutCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FutCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FutCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FutCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

