Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME) Given a €83.20 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.20 ($96.74) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FME. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €98.00 ($113.95) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Barclays set a €87.20 ($101.40) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €87.80 ($102.09) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €84.68 ($98.47).

ETR FME opened at €59.12 ($68.74) on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €75.53 ($87.83) and a 12-month high of €93.82 ($109.09).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

