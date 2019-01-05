Francis A. Desouza Sells 3,000 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) insider Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.33, for a total transaction of $879,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,404 shares in the company, valued at $20,358,275.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $18.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $302.69. 1,379,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 75.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.51 and a 1-year high of $372.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The life sciences company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,099,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,597 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,429,221 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $524,609,000 after acquiring an additional 102,639 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,442,000. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Illumina to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Illumina to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.88.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

