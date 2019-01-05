Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) to announce $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Fox Factory posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fox Factory.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOXF. ValuEngine raised Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fox Factory from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fox Factory from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.29. 171,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $76.77.

In other Fox Factory news, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 4,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $300,958.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,544.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zvi Glasman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $329,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,148.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,909,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,790,000 after buying an additional 806,477 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,909,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,790,000 after buying an additional 806,477 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,233,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,642,000 after buying an additional 511,948 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 777.3% in the 3rd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 320,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,455,000 after buying an additional 284,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 866,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,327,000 after buying an additional 263,434 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fox Factory (FOXF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.