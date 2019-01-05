Ford Motor (F) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, shares of Ford underperformed the industry it belongs to. Also, the Zacks Consensus Estimates for the current year earnings have declined over the past two months. The company announced that it is mulling over downsizing its to lower costs for enhancing efficiency and jacking up its stock price. The company has been making frequent vehicles recalls to fix safety issues, which is adding to its expenses and is also reducing consumers’ confidence in a brand. Moreover, though the company’s investment for the production of its next generation cars can be beneficial in the long-run but are likely to create short-term strains on the financials of the company. Also, automotive segment’s profit before tax declined year over year due to high commodity prices and higher warranty costs.”

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nomura cut their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.90 to $9.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.27.

F stock opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.90. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $13.48.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.05 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Ray T. Charley purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 34,045 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,757 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 233,919 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ford Motor (F)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.