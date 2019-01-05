Fmr LLC Has $5.96 Million Stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 674,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 139,277 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $5,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKBA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 46.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 20,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 29.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 592.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 98.0% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 28,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 13,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $355,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKBA opened at $6.04 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $15.82. The firm has a market cap of $315.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.18. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 30.29% and a negative return on equity of 45.61%. The company had revenue of $53.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.71 million. Research analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

AKBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.11.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for patients with renal disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease in dialysis and non-dialysis patients.

