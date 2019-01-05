Fmr LLC Grows Position in Albemarle Co. (ALB)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 402.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 52,677 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $6,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 17,210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $76.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.64. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $71.89 and a 1 year high of $138.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.79 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 10.44%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 29.19%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. HSBC raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price target on Albemarle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Vertical Research started coverage on Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.01.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total transaction of $299,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,620,288.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

