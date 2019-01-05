FMC (FMC) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) were up 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $77.15 and last traded at $76.86. Approximately 1,054,905 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 984,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.08.

The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro bought 3,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.90 per share, for a total transaction of $251,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About FMC (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

