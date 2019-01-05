Fluidigm (FLDM) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

FLDM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluidigm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fluidigm currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.68.

Shares of FLDM stock opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.25. Fluidigm has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $9.08.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $28.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 86.00% and a negative net margin of 50.46%. Analysts anticipate that Fluidigm will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,154,820 shares of company stock worth $7,911,196. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLDM. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 9.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,410,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 121,815 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 9.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,410,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 121,815 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 12.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,070,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 118,200 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 1.1% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,856,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,862,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 739.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 63,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents. The company also provides preparatory instruments, such as access array and Juno systems; and analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system and EP1 system.

