Fluent (FLNT) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Fluent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fluent in a research note on Thursday, November 8th.

Shares of Fluent stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $271.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Fluent has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $5.27.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Fluent had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $66.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.52 million. Equities analysts expect that Fluent will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Conlin acquired 130,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $457,499.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLNT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Fluent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Fluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Fluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Fluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,066,000. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven performance marketing and customer acquisition services primarily in the United States. It develops custom audiences and operates performance marketing campaigns on behalf of advertising partners. The company offers data acquisition solutions that include Connect, which enables marketers to acquire consumer data and marketing consent across its network of proprietary Websites; and ReConnect that enables marketers offer consumers the ability to opt into marketing programs outside of the confines of own Websites.

