Five9 (FIVN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

Get Five9 alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Five9 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Five9 from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Five9 from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $42.52 on Tuesday. Five9 has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -250.12, a P/E/G ratio of 99.36 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five9 will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $573,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 170,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,497,476.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $55,170.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,372 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,345.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,040 shares of company stock worth $4,681,634 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Five9 by 19.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,338,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,191 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 19.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,338,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,191 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd boosted its position in Five9 by 107.9% in the third quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 1,465,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,031,000 after purchasing an additional 760,804 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 510.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 892,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,992,000 after purchasing an additional 746,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 11.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,072,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,794,000 after purchasing an additional 406,173 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five9 (FIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.