FirstBlood Reaches One Day Volume of $230.00 (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last week, FirstBlood has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar. FirstBlood has a total market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $230.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FirstBlood token can currently be purchased for about $0.0335 or 0.00000871 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Liqui, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009266 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026474 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.02295382 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00157829 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00204025 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026369 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026338 BTC.

FirstBlood Token Profile

FirstBlood’s launch date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio . FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, HitBTC, Livecoin, IDEX, OKEx, ZB.COM and Gatecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstBlood should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

