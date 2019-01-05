First Hawaiian (FHB) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “First Hawaiian, Inc. offers banking services to consumer and commercial customers which includes deposit products, lending services and wealth management, insurance, private banking and trust services. First Hawaiian Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered First Hawaiian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 target price on First Hawaiian and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered First Hawaiian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of FHB stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,867. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $32.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.89 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Retail Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

