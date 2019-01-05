First Data (FDC) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Stephens downgraded the stock from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The stock had previously closed at $17.65, but opened at $17.04. Stephens now has a $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00. First Data shares last traded at $16.21, with a volume of 11353618 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FDC. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of First Data from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of First Data from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of First Data in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of First Data from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.68.

In related news, insider Barry C. Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $654,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 368,571 shares in the company, valued at $6,888,591.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cynthia A. Armine-Klein sold 99,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,890,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 662,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,592,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 248,025 shares of company stock worth $4,716,382. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Data by 129.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,182,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,390,000 after buying an additional 3,492,441 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in First Data by 57.8% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 48,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 17,644 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Data by 110.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 24,687 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in First Data in the second quarter valued at $696,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in First Data by 37.3% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 655,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,052,000 after buying an additional 178,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. First Data had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.33%. First Data’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Data Corp will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

