Financial Review: Select Bancorp (SLCT) versus HarborOne Bancorp (HONE)

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) and HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get Select Bancorp alerts:

Select Bancorp has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HarborOne Bancorp has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Select Bancorp and HarborOne Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Bancorp 12.66% 7.88% 1.00% HarborOne Bancorp 8.35% 4.04% 0.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.5% of Select Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Select Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Select Bancorp and HarborOne Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 HarborOne Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

HarborOne Bancorp has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.71%. Given HarborOne Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HarborOne Bancorp is more favorable than Select Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Select Bancorp and HarborOne Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Bancorp $42.69 million 5.64 $3.18 million $0.61 20.44 HarborOne Bancorp $144.82 million 3.66 $10.37 million N/A N/A

HarborOne Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Select Bancorp.

Summary

Select Bancorp beats HarborOne Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include 1-to-4 family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family residential, construction, and commercial and industrial loans; loans to individuals; and home equity lines of credit and overdrafts. Select Bancorp, Inc. operates a network of branch offices in Dunn, Burlington, Charlotte, Clinton, Elizabeth City, Fayetteville, Goldsboro, Greenville, Leland, Lillington, Lumberton, Morehead City, Raleigh, and Washington, North Carolina; and Rock Hill, Blacksburg, and Six Mile, South Carolina. The company was formerly known as New Century Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Select Bancorp, Inc. in July 2014. Select Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dunn, North Carolina.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans. The company, through its subsidiary, Merrimack Mortgage Company, LLC, also originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 14 full-service branches, 2 limited service branches, 1 commercial loan office, 1 lending office, and 13 free-standing ATMs. In addition, the company offers a range of educational services through HarborOne U,' with classes on small business, financial literacy, and personal enrichment. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is based in Brockton, Massachusetts. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Harborone Mutual Bancshares, Mhc.

Receive News & Ratings for Select Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.