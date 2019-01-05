Financial Comparison: Endurance Explorations Group (EXPL) and Mountain Province Diamonds (MPVD)

Endurance Explorations Group (OTCMKTS:EXPL) and Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Endurance Explorations Group and Mountain Province Diamonds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endurance Explorations Group N/A -15,160.01% -69.54% Mountain Province Diamonds -1.61% -0.97% -0.45%

Endurance Explorations Group has a beta of -2.05, suggesting that its stock price is 305% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by institutional investors. 76.3% of Endurance Explorations Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Endurance Explorations Group and Mountain Province Diamonds, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endurance Explorations Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Mountain Province Diamonds 0 1 0 0 2.00

Mountain Province Diamonds has a consensus target price of $2.80, suggesting a potential upside of 93.77%. Given Mountain Province Diamonds’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mountain Province Diamonds is more favorable than Endurance Explorations Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Endurance Explorations Group and Mountain Province Diamonds’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endurance Explorations Group N/A N/A -$370,000.00 N/A N/A Mountain Province Diamonds $131.15 million 2.31 $13.23 million $0.08 18.06

Mountain Province Diamonds has higher revenue and earnings than Endurance Explorations Group.

Dividends

Mountain Province Diamonds pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Endurance Explorations Group does not pay a dividend. Mountain Province Diamonds pays out 150.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Mountain Province Diamonds beats Endurance Explorations Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endurance Explorations Group

Endurance Exploration Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and recovery of deep-ocean shipwrecks worldwide. The company focuses on aquatic research, survey, inspection, and recovery, as well as maritime contract and consulting services. It also recovers bullion precious metals, numismatic-grade coinage, non-ferrous metals, and other valuable cargos from historic and modern shipwrecks. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company's primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

