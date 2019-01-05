FGL (FG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FGL (NYSE:FG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FGL Holdings operates as a holding company. It offers fixed annuities and life insurance products, as well as provides reinsurance solutions, through its subsidiaries. FGL Holdings is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FG. ValuEngine downgraded FGL from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on FGL in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FGL from an e+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.79.

FG traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,983,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,833. FGL has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.58 million. FGL had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 3.74%. FGL’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FGL will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FG. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of FGL during the third quarter worth $103,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of FGL during the third quarter worth $112,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FGL during the third quarter worth $132,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of FGL during the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of FGL during the second quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

About FGL

FGL Holdings, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides life and annuity reinsurance services, such as reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities.

