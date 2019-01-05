Ferro (FOE) Now Covered by Analysts at Buckingham Research

Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ferro from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Ferro from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Shares of FOE stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.72. 981,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,448. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.85. Ferro has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $25.06.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $395.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.74 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferro will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Benjamin Schlater sold 5,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $105,969.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Barna sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOE. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Ferro by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ferro by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferro by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,724,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,353,000 after buying an additional 428,281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ferro by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,330,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,443,000 after buying an additional 16,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ferro by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,010,000 after buying an additional 160,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

