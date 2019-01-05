Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Federal Realty have underperformed the industry it belongs to over the past month. Moreover, the trend in estimate revisions of fourth-quarter 2018 funds from operations (FFO) per share does not indicate a favorable outlook for the company. Notably, shrinking footfall at malls, store closures and bankruptcy of retailers are likely to continue to dampen the performance of this retail REIT in the near term. Additionally, although the company’s increasing development pipeline is encouraging for its future growth, it exposes the company to operational risks. Also, repositioning and redevelopment efforts undertaken by the company involve considerable upfront costs and will likely drag down near-term profitability. Nonetheless, Federal Realty’s premium retail real estate assets, diverse tenant base and focus on mixed used properties position it for long-term growth.”

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $135.00 target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.38.

FRT stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.90. The company had a trading volume of 419,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,505. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $106.41 and a 52 week high of $135.68. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.35.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.73). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $229.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Donald C. Wood sold 12,210 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total transaction of $1,616,970.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.