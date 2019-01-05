FB Financial (FBK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. It operates primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The company also provides national mortgage business. FB Financial Corp is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Get FB Financial alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FBK. TheStreet raised FB Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut FB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of FB Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on FB Financial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on FB Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. FB Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Shares of FBK traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.90. 84,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,100. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.25. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $32.66 and a 12 month high of $45.43.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $87.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FB Financial will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,105,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,310,000 after buying an additional 220,604 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,999,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 740,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,999,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 625.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 519,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,337,000 after purchasing an additional 447,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,691,000 after purchasing an additional 36,237 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FB Financial (FBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.