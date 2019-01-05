Facebook, Inc. (FB) Stake Lessened by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,182 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 186.2% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Aviance Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 115.3% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 945 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 5,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.44, for a total value of $813,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,525,885.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $7,266,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 470,705 shares of company stock valued at $67,813,950. 16.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FB. BidaskClub raised Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.20.

FB opened at $137.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.58. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.02 and a 1 year high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 37.57%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Facebook, Inc. (FB) Stake Lessened by Bfsg LLC” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/05/facebook-inc-fb-stake-lessened-by-bfsg-llc.html.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

See Also: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.