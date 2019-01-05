Fabrinet (FN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on FN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Fabrinet to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CFO Toh-Seng Ng sold 30,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $1,581,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,183,818. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $313,414.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,598.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,560 shares of company stock worth $3,635,323. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FN traded up $1.93 on Friday, hitting $49.47. The stock had a trading volume of 196,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $54.70.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.24. Fabrinet had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

