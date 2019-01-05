Extreme Networks (EXTR) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR)’s share price fell 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.79 and last traded at $5.83. 991,566 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,457,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXTR. BidaskClub raised Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Extreme Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $721.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 35.66% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $239.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edward Meyercord sold 99,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $633,106.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 554,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,963,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,071,000 after purchasing an additional 855,965 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 8,273.7% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 50,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 50,387 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 31.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 782,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 189,463 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the second quarter worth $2,287,000. Finally, Jafra Capital Management LP grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 29.8% in the second quarter. Jafra Capital Management LP now owns 489,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

