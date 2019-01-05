EXRNchain 24 Hour Volume Reaches $227,926.00 (EXRN)

EXRNchain (CURRENCY:EXRN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One EXRNchain token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit and IDEX. EXRNchain has a total market cap of $2.00 million and $227,926.00 worth of EXRNchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EXRNchain has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.67 or 0.13235278 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000012 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000151 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00028286 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

EXRNchain Profile

EXRNchain (CRYPTO:EXRN) is a token. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. EXRNchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,500,000,000 tokens. EXRNchain’s official website is exrnchain.com . The Reddit community for EXRNchain is /r/EXRNchain . EXRNchain’s official Twitter account is @EXRNtoken

EXRNchain Token Trading

EXRNchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXRNchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXRNchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXRNchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

