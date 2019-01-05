ExlService (EXLS) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Barrington Research set a $70.00 target price on ExlService and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ExlService presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.20.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,700. ExlService has a 12-month low of $44.29 and a 12-month high of $67.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $231.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ExlService will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $177,157.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,278 shares in the company, valued at $941,823.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $202,666.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,484 shares of company stock worth $1,234,201. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ExlService by 11.4% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 9.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 19,188 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 247.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 11,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,711,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,739,000 after purchasing an additional 411,745 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 5.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 572,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,421,000 after purchasing an additional 27,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

