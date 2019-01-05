Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Trading Down 5%

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) was down 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $96.42 and last traded at $96.45. Approximately 596,863 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 558,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.56.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EEFT shares. Citigroup started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $714.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 24.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $287,387.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,454,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,189,899.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 50,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $6,086,706.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,926.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 311,129 shares of company stock worth $35,797,906. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.8% in the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,324,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,417,000 after purchasing an additional 87,599 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 149.8% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 118,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,912,000 after purchasing an additional 71,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,324,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,417,000 after purchasing an additional 87,599 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.3% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 238,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares during the period.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.

