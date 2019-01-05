Ethereum Lite Market Capitalization Tops $0.00 (ELITE)

Ethereum Lite (CURRENCY:ELITE) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Lite has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum Lite has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $206.00 worth of Ethereum Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Lite token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0730 or 0.00001891 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $512.03 or 0.13205166 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000151 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00028270 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

About Ethereum Lite

Ethereum Lite (CRYPTO:ELITE) is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. Ethereum Lite’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. Ethereum Lite’s official Twitter account is @ethereumlite . The official website for Ethereum Lite is www.ethereumlite.org

Buying and Selling Ethereum Lite

Ethereum Lite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Lite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

